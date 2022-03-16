GERONIMO — Despite remaining in a burn ban through March 27, a big one hit Comanche County Tuesday afternoon.
The fire began before 2 p.m. around Southeast Devine Road and New Hope Road and quickly spread, driven by south winds, said Amy Hawkins, Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management information officer. Its cause hasn’t been determined.
“The fire is affecting several abandoned buildings and vehicles,” she said Tuesday afternoon. “Officials are asking residents to avoid the area due to widespread heavy black smoke.”
Blond countryside turned first red/orange and then black as flames flickered northbound between Burke and New Hope roads though a graveyard of steel, metal and wood. The fire’s path would consume many vacant mobile homes, RVs and vehicles parked in a large plot east of Geronimo.
Emergency radio dispatched communications between firefighters at the scene offered several requests for tanker trucks to be on standby to refill the smaller brush trucks tasked with traversing the treacherous terrain.
Shane West, a Geronimo resident, watched the fire from the Bowles family’s property near where it began. He said the fire started in a 15-acre field full of abandoned mobile homes, and that fires start regularly in the area.
“This is the fifth or sixth time this has happened in the last, I don’t know, 20 years,” West said.
Shalyn Bowles said they saw what they believed to be the beginning of the fire.
“We heard a ‘pop,’ and saw something fly up into the air,” Bowles said. “When I saw it happen, I thought, ‘yeah, OK. Classic.”
Members of the media who were on the scene were kept back due to propane tank explosions.
A short time later, the volunteer firefighters from Geronimo, Flower Mound, Hulen and more from throughout Comanche County had pushed the fire into a contained area.
Volunteer firefighters from several departments stayed close by to monitor the situation.
— Additional reporting by Payton Williams, staff.