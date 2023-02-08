EDGEWATER PARK — An unoccupied home in northern Comanche County was destroyed by fire Monday night.
Edgewater Park Fire Department was called shortly before 9:15 p.m. to a structure on Northeast Track Road near King Road when they found the unoccupied home “fully involved,” according to Amy Hawkins.
Apache, Elgin, Porter Hill and Wichita Mountains Estates volunteer fire departments were called to assist. The fire was under control by 11:20 p.m.
“The structure was a total loss,” Hawkins said.
“No injuries were reported with this fire,” she said, “and the cause remains undetermined.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.