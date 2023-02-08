Monday night fire claims home

Following over two hours of battle, firefighters extinguished a fire at a home on Northeast Track Road near King Road on Monday night. However, the unoccupied house was destroyed.

EDGEWATER PARK — An unoccupied home in northern Comanche County was destroyed by fire Monday night.

Edgewater Park Fire Department was called shortly before 9:15 p.m. to a structure on Northeast Track Road near King Road when they found the unoccupied home “fully involved,” according to Amy Hawkins.

