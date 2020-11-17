Investigators said a Sunday evening fire that claimed a house and the life of a puppy near Lake Ellsworth was the culmination of a domestic incident that escalated into a fireworks fight.
Fire crews from Cove Acres, Elgin and Fletcher battled the blaze on the northeast side of Lake Ellsworth, according to Amy McGlone, information officer for Comanche County Emergency Management. The sheriff’s office and Emergency Management also were tending the scene.
“Everyone made it out safely with the exception of a puppy,” McGlone said. “The start of the fire was the result of a domestic dispute and Roman candle-like bottle rockets.”