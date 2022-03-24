MEDICINE PARK — A fire chief was first to respond in rescuing a man who’d driven into Medicine Creek Tuesday morning.
Medicine Park Fire Chief David McCoy would simply say he was following his duty.
It began when a man in his mid-60s was seen driving on Rex Leath Drive when he veered off the road and into the creek from the campgrounds area. McCoy said he and a few of his volunteer firefighters were on-site within three minutes from the call.
McCoy said he happened to be the first one to arrive and saw the small four-door car was moving with the current and sinking fast. He grabbed the life jackets and ropes and went into the water. He said there was no time to hesitate.
“It was sinkin’ pretty fast,” he said. “It was just floating, slowly sinking.”
The responders got to the car and had to break the back driver’s side window to make entry. McCoy said it was tough as the water rose and the current kept the vehicle moving. The rescue was made.
“He was unconscious; his chin was in the water when I pulled his head back,” he said. “We got his seatbelt off and pulled him back free as it was going under.”
McCoy said another 30 seconds would have been too late. The car was moving into depths of 8 or 9-feet close to the bridge on Oklahoma 49 at the campground area.
“We were very fortunate to get to him at that time,” he said. “I was in water up to my neck.”
The unidentified man, reported to be from Oklahoma City, was taken by ambulance to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where he was taken into the intensive care unit. The fire chief said it is believed the man suffered some sort of medical condition that caused the rescue.
McCoy said a couple of his firefighters who are also EMTs rode with the man to the hospital and had to perform CPR and intubate him while enroute.
McCoy said the man’s vehicle was secured to the creek bank and later pulled from the water with a wrecker.
Although the Medicine Park department has assisted with several water rescues at nearby Lake Lawtonka, Tuesday’s endeavor was rare.
“That’s probably the second water rescue I remember since I’ve been here, probably in 25 or 30 years,” he said.