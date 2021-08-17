A fire tore through the former site of the Crest View Life Center nursing home on Monday morning. Members of the Lawton Fire Department worked to extinguish the blaze and keep it from spreading to nearby homes and businesses.
Calls came in from multiple locations across Lawton about flames and smoke in the area shortly before 7 a.m. on Monday morning, according to Asst. Fire Chief Brent Baggett.
“Upon arrival, a large amount of fire had already vented through the roof in the middle of the structure. This property is vacant and has been boarded up for several years,” Baggett said.
Fire crews immediately began battling the blaze utilizing ladder trucks and multiple engines from across the city. Due to the size of the fire, two different shifts responded and both crews stayed on site until the fire was under control.
“The Fire Marshals office had multiple representatives on scene to begin the investigation process,” Baggett said. “A few minor injuries were sustained by personnel on scene and one firefighter was transported to the hospital for treatment.”
The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently under investigation.
“The building is being considered a total loss due to the heavy fire damage to the majority of the roofing structure,” Baggett said.