Whipping winds and rain-parched grassland in southwest Lawton made for a hard fire to fight Thursday morning.
The fire was near the City of Lawton water tower on Southwest 82nd Street, about 1/8 of a mile north of W. Lee. For much of the morning, the tower’s visage as well as much of the neighborhood east/southeast of the burn zone were obscured by smoke. In the end, around 25 acres of land were scorched, but no structures were lost or injuries reported.
Lawton Fire Chief Jared Williams said crews were dispatched at 9:50 a.m. to the area to do battle about the quickly growing firestorm. It would take 24 firefighters from the Lawton department joined by volunteer firefighters from Geronimo, Cache and Pecan Creek to work over the next two-plus hours to extinguish the blaze.
Lawton fire responded with three brush trucks, an engine, a ladder truck and three command units with 15 personnel on scene; Geronimo sent four firefighters and two brush trucks; Cache responded with a brush truck, an engine and two firefighters; and Pecan Creek brought three firefighters and a brush truck, Williams said.
Thursday saw Southwest Oklahoma under red flag and high wind warnings with winds from the north/northwest steadily between 25 and 30 mph with frequent gusts pushing speeds over 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Williams said the fire’s origin point was located near the railroad tracks.
The Lawton Fire Marshal’s office is working to find the origin of the fire.