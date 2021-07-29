Finding it "Hidden in Plain Site"

Fort Sill’s Directorate of Emergency Services is taking a unique approach in battling what the Army calls “The Three Corrosives” by training leaders to identify components and items that could identify drug use and gang-related or extremist activities.
Deputy Chief Lawson Guthrie set up three rooms similar to those used by soldiers and teens. In the rooms, an interactive display he calls “Hidden in Plain Sight,” unit leaders are tasked with identifying items that could be used to conceal drug paraphernalia and drugs or items such as drawings, posters and clothing that could be viewed as gang-related or racist and extremist behavior.
“They’re able to go in and interact with everything in there,” Guthrie said. “They’re looking for any kind of red flag in their mind that their soldier or their teenagers is doing something that they shouldn’t be doing.”
The soldiers are given 10 minutes to search a room. The rooms include beds, desk, wall-lockers and personal items just like they would find in an average soldier’s room, Guthrie said. After the search, officers go through the room again with the soldiers to point out the items they missed while explaining the nuances to certain hiding places or items.
For Lt. Col. Adia Terry, commander of the 95th Adjutant General Battalion (Reception) 434th Field Artillery Brigade, the experience was eye opening. She said she was excited to participate in the training because her battalion receives a lot of young soldiers. She hopes the experience will help her and her command team bridge a generational gap between senior soldiers and younger and help her team better understand the soldiers she leads.
Terry not only observed the training but took part in a room search as well. She was amazed at the number of items and places soldiers and teens could hide drugs. One item, dryer sheets, completely surprised the battalion commander. Dryer sheets, if used correctly, can conceal the smell of marijuana. That was something she said she never realized.
Terry was so impressed with the training that she is encouraging her entire leadership team to attend.
“I’ve already sent a text message to my command sergeant major to say ‘hey, our battery commanders, first sergeants, senior drill sergeants, they need to come to this,” Terry said. “I’m an advocate. So, I’m going to the different batteries to tell them they will do it and be better educated for it.”
Guthrie brought the program in two years ago, he said. Since then, he and his team have developed the display into an interactive training tool that he encourages all leaders and parents to use to better understand their soldiers and teens.
“Our hope is this training helps cut down on so many issues that we’re having — the alcohol issues, the narcotics issues — not just educate our officers and our senior enlisted but educate the parents too so that we can fight the war on drugs and alcohol, that’s our ultimate goal.”