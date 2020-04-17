This week’s beginning distribution of federal stimulus checks to Americans age 18 and over, along with the distribution of federal monies targeted for small businesses, has many wondering what is best to be done with the windfall.
The distribution stems from the COVID-19 slowdown of the economy and local financial advisers are advising people to use it well and wisely.
Chuck Waugh, Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. financial adviser, said the stimulus check is a windfall in tough times for the majority of citizens, including Social Security recipients.
“I think for the stimulus check, the purpose for that is to help people get by and to get it into the economy,” he said.
Waugh reminded that you need to think of folks from “all different types of income levels” and their needs. A lot of people will put the money back into the economy quickly through purchases. He cited as an example, an elder Social Security recipient being able to buy or repair appliances. Reality supersedes wishes in this case.
“That’s what needs to happen there,” he said. “For those more fortunate with secure jobs, who’re not in bad shape right now, it’s money they can put back into the economy and help local businesses.”
Waugh said his understanding is the money won’t be taxed or count against anyone’s 2020 earnings.
“They’re being very generous in this whole package,” he said. “I’m not seeing any ‘gotchas’ in it.”
For small businesses, Waugh encouraged owners to take advantage of available programs. From paycheck protection loans and disaster relief loans, the goal it to get money out there and into the hands of people to help them survive, he said.
Among the programs available has been the the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) issued by the Small Business Administration. The initiative provides loans to businesses with fewer than 500 employees to cover eight weeks of payroll or rent. The loans convert to grants if restaurants, shops and other businesses maintain their employees or rehire laid-off workers by June 30.
On Wednesday, SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza posted to her Twitter feed that the SBA has processed more than 14 years worth of loans in the past 14 days. She called for more congressional funding to continue the program as people and businesses in need continue to apply.
In what is normally the final rush to turn in federal income taxes, CPA Chris Caldwell Jr. said his focus has been elsewhere recently at his family business, Caldwell Tax. He said he’s put “caution to the wind and jumped out” there to help clients.
“I haven’t done a tax return in three weeks, probably,” he said. “It’s just been really crazy.”
Caldwell said the PPP is designed to keep people employed in their current positions.
“That one is designed, basically, so the government will loan two months of payroll costs to employers,” he said. “At the end of the loan period, if it’s paid out accordingly, the majority, or possibly all that’s outstanding, will be forgiven.”
Small businesses without employees also can apply for PPP for up to $10,000, Caldwell said. The amount would be determined based on the average monthly net profit. He still is unsure if those small businesses would have outstanding payments forgiven.
“They might end up stuck with a loan,” he said, “A 1 percent loan that has to be paid within two years.”
No matter, Caldwell said it’s a good idea to get the money “while it’s still here” and get the most of what’s available. The worst case scenario, he said, is that you hold onto the money until further guidance and when things level out, use that money to return in payment.
Another thing that can help, Caldwell said, is a $10,000 grant you can apply for through the sba.gov website. Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) offers an advance of a portion of the SBA loan.
“There’s no guarantee you’ll get the $10,000,” he said. “You will get $2,000 in the first portion and it’s non-taxable. You’ll have the option to borrow more as a traditional SBA loan if you want to proceed further.”
Although the time from application to assistance is theoretically supposed to be a three-day turnaround, Caldwell said “that’s not the case. It’s usually three to four weeks.”
Caldwell said the PPP and the EIDL programs tend to intermingle. They are a type of incentive to keep mass layoffs from happening, he said. Still, there are no promises.
“From what I’m finding and what I’m seeing, unless you’re a small business with employees, you’re not guaranteed to get anything,” he said.
Caldwell said he’s been emphasizing to clients to “jump in it right now … put yourself in position to get the money and then decide what to do with it.” Even if funds are coming close to the limit allotted, he believes there will be more funds earmarked for the relief in coming days or weeks.
“Because there’s a cap on it and money may or not be there in a couple of weeks,” he said. “People don’t know two months from now if they’re going to be hurting.”
