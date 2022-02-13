An embezzlement case against a former Lawton City Councilman will lead off the last week of the Comanche County docket on Monday.
After having his case passed from the October 2021 trial docket, Caleb D. Davis, 39, will appear before Cotton County Associate District Judge Michael Flanagan, who is presiding over the trial from former Comanche County District Judge Irma Newburn’s fifth-floor courtroom.
District Attorney Kyle Cabelka is prosecuting the case and Mark Davis, of Norman, is representing Davis.
Jurors will decide Davis’ fate for a felony count of embezzlement. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison and up to $5,000 fine, plus restitution.
Davis is accused of funneling $6,000 earmarked for a trio of Lawton City Council candidates in 2017 that were given to “Think Lawton,” according to the charging affidavits.
Davis was originally charged in April 2019 with a misdemeanor count of embezzlement but the charges were upgraded to a felony in September 2019.
Davis left the City Council in January 2020 after being defeated the previous November. He entered office in 2017.
The trial has taken a long route. Originally slated to begin in September 2019, recusals by the presiding judges in Comanche County led to the special appointment of Flanagan from Cotton County.
In other cases, in District Judge Gerald Neuwith’s courtroom, jury selection will begin Monday in the trial of Charles Haliburton, 45, for a felony count of lewd or indecent acts to a child.
Haliburton is accused of sexually assaulting an under-16-years-old girl in May 2018.
The crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Assistant District Attorney Jill Oliver is prosecuting the case and Haliburton is represented by Lawrence Corrales.
The docket will close with a trial that had originally been slated to open the three-week docket.
On Wednesday, a jury will begin selection in the first-degree murder case of a Fort Sill soldier accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, a fellow soldier, in January 2020.
Richard Rasheed Smith, 24, will appear in District Judge Gerald Neuwirth’s courtroom to face a felony count of first-degree murder and misdemeanor counts of assault and battery and reckless conduct with a firearm, records indicate.
Oliver is prosecuting the case and Smith is represented by Corrales from the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System.
The trial was scheduled to open the trial docket on Jan. 31 but was rescheduled.
Smith is accused of killing Amber Conner, 28, during a domestic incident Jan. 18, 2020, at District SIX10 Apartments, 610 SW 52nd.
According to investigators, Smith said the incident began when Conner punched him and pulled a knife. He said he responded by pulling a gun and shooting her, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Smith and Conner were soldiers stationed at Fort Sill at the time of the incident.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution. You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
