APACHE — Some towns hold bake sales or car washes to raise money. Others will hold raffles or ask for donations, but the town of Apache does something a little different — they catch rattlesnakes.
The town, for the last 39 years, has held a rattlesnake festival to raise money. Festival proceeds fund everything from school programs to winter coat drives, even helping families who have lost a home to a fire or children who need shoes.
“This does so much for our community,” said Steven Base, Apache Middle School principal and snake festival board member. “Every bit of the money goes back into the community and helps families.”
This is the first festival, since it’s cancellation due to COVID-19 in 2020, and Base said he hopes to see this year bigger than ever before. However, due to cold weather Friday and a couple of historic freezes in recent months, he’s seen fewer snakes brought back from hunts than in years past.
“In 2019 we raised $23,000 and every bit of that went back to the town,” Base said. “But we normally have about 1,700 snakes where this year we’ve only got 700.”
Patrons of the festival will get to do everything from going on a hunt for the venomous reptiles to eating their fried-in-Sonic onion-ring-batter bits. Brothers Ron and Mike Orf will even stand in a pit of the rattlers, walking around like there’s not 200 of them on the floor by their feet, to educate and entertain the public.
Ron, who has worked the pit for every festival since its inception, will regale the crowd with stories of hunts and bites, including the time he was bit while at a school teaching students about snakes. He says he’s been bitten five times. Mike has been alongside his brother for most of these years and said he avoids being bitten because “some of us are just smarter than that.”
The festival started as a way to control the snake population, said Ron. It has since grown to over 200 vendors and an estimated 20,000 to 50,000 attendees.
Many of the captured snakes will be sold for meat or their skins, but a large number will also go to licensed buyers for zoos or to be milked to make anti venom, said Base.
As cities and towns in Southwest Oklahoma grow, Base said more people are moving into what has traditionally been the western diamondback’s territory. Many of those people don’t understand just how dangerous these snakes can be.
“This is more about education though,” Base said. “We want to keep the snake population down but we also want to educate people on what the snakes look like, how to avoid them and what to do if bitten.”
Today is the last day of the festival. The day will begin with a 9 a.m. church services by Brother Jon Syverson followed by a 1 p.m. guided snake hunt and free entertainment from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sam’s Amusement Park opens at noon.