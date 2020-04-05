The filing period begins Wednesday for candidates who will be seeking federal, state and county offices this year — and the COVID-19 pandemic has forced changes.
The process normally would mean that candidates (or their representatives) for county commissioner District 2, county clerk, court clerk and sheriff file in-person at their county election boards, while candidates for state and federal offices file at the Oklahoma State Election Board Office in Oklahoma City. That process must change this year because county and state buildings across the state are closed to the public, meaning their offices are available to residents only on an essential or appointment basis.
State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said the 2020 candidate filing period will occur as normal, meaning candidates for county, state and federal offices will file their declarations of candidacy and related paperwork at appropriate places between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
For state and federal offices, Ziriax urges candidates to file their paperwork, along with their required fee, by mail or delivery service, although his office also is providing a drive-through service in the Capitol Parking lot to serve in-person filers.
For Comanche County, election board officials are asking candidates to download their candidacy forms from the state election board website (ok.gov/elections), then come to the county courthouse only to drop off their completed packets. Entrance only is permitted through the west doors.
“They only will be able to come to our office, then leave,” said Terry Keith, with the county election board, adding that officials want candidates to drop off their packets, not stay to fill them out. “We ask that they do that (download a filing packet) because we do not want people coming in and out of the courthouse.”
There are steps to follow. Filings for county office must be accompanied by a $300 filing fee, which must be in the form of a cashier’s check or certified check (cash or personal checks will not be accepted). Those checks must be made out to the Secretary of the Comanche County Election Board; Election Board Secretary Amy Sims cautions that residents should not use her name on the checks.
Keith also emphasized that candidates must have their application notarized before they drop it off at the election board office. No one will be at the courthouse to do that notarization, which is required for a complete application, she said. She also said while mailing might be an option, candidates only have three days to file and the better option might be to bring completed packets to the board in person.
Information is available by calling the Comanche County Election Board at 353-1880.
For candidates filing for state office or state and federal legislative seats, Ziriax said the preferred method is mail or delivery service. But, a drive-through option will be available in the State Capitol parking lot to ensure social distancing protocols are followed to minimize risks to Election Board personnel and candidates.
Ziriax said State Election Board personnel can review declarations of candidacy and cashier’s checks or certified checks ahead of time to ensure they are in good order. Candidates who would like their information reviewed prior to filing can email documents to info@elections.ok.gov.
Specific details on filing, to include delivery instructions or information about the drive-through procedures, are available on the board’s website (elections.ok.gov), by calling the board at (405) 521-2391 or at info@elections.ok.gov.
In Comanche County, Central District (2) Commissioner Johnny Owens, County Clerk Carrie Tubbs, County Court Clerk Robert Morales and Sheriff Kenny Stradley have confirmed they are seeking re-election.
Federal offices up for election in 2020 are: U.S. Senator (Sen. Jim Inhofe has confirmed he will seek re-election) and all five U.S. House of Representative seats (Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole has indicated he will seek re-election).
State offices on the ballot include Oklahoma Corporation Commission (Todd Hiett’s seat); all State House seats; and odd-numbered State Senate seats, including those held by District 31 Sen. Chris Kidd and District 43 Sen. Paul Scott. Kidd and Scott have indicated they are seeking re-election.
The 2020 Primary Election is scheduled for June 30, with a runoff election on Aug. 25. The general election, which will include the presidential election, is Nov. 3.
Comanche County residents also are reminded that they can begin submitting applications for absentee ballots to vote in the primary election. Information is available by calling the election board at 355-1800.