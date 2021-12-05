The filing period opens Monday for residents who want to serve on area school boards.
The Comanche County Election Board office and other election board offices across the area will accept declarations of candidacy for school board seats Monday through Wednesday. In Comanche County, the office will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is no filing fee.
In Comanche County, Office 2 Lawton Board of Education member Patty Neuwirth said she will seek re-election.
Lawton Public Schools’ Office 2 includes Precincts 3, 8, 11, 15, 45 and 48, and the elementary attendance areas of Almor West, Cleveland, Edison, Eisenhower and Ridgecrest schools.
According to Oklahoma State School Boards Association, qualified candidates must live in the school district they seek to represent and be a registered voter at an address within the geographical boundaries of that school district for at least six months prior to filing. They must have a high school diploma or certificate of high school equivalence, and may not be current employees of their school district or related to within second degree to another school board member or employee governed by the school board (exceptions are made for districts with less than 400 students). Qualified candidates may not have been convicted of a felony or entered a plea of guilty or nolo contendere, or a misdemeanor involving embezzlement.
Seats up in Southwest Oklahoma include: (seats are five-year terms, unless otherwise noted)
Comanche County
Lawton: Lawton Public Schools Office 2 and Great Plains Technology Center Zone 3; Bishop Public School Office 1 (three years); Cache Public Schools Office 2; Chattanooga Public Schools Office 2; Elgin Public Schools Office 2; Fletcher Public Schools Office 2; Flower Mound Public School Office 1 (three years); Geronimo Public Schools Office 2; Indiahoma Public Schools Office 2 and Office 1 (unexpired term, four years remaining); Sterling Public Schools Office 2.
Caddo County
Anadarko Public Schools Office 2 and Office 5 (unexpired, three years remaining); Boone-Apache Public Schools Office 2; Carnegie Public Schools Office 2; Cement Public Schools Office 2; Cyril Public Schools Office 2; Fort Cobb-Broxton Public Schools Office 2; Caddo-Kiowa Technology Center Office 2, Zone 4.
Cotton County:
Big Pasture Public Schools Office 2; Temple Public Schools Office 2; Walters Public Schools Office 2. Also, Walters City Council Ward 2 and Ward 4.
Jackson County:
Altus Public Schools Office 2; Blair Public Schools Office 2; Duke Public Schools Office 2; Navajo Public Schools Office 2 and Office 5 (unexpired term); Olustee-Eldorado Public Schools Office 2; Southwest Technology Center School District Office 3.
Kiowa County:
Hobart Public Schools Office 2; Mountain View-Gotebo Public Schools Office 2; Snyder Public Schools Office 4 and Office 7 (both four-year terms).
Stephens County:
Central High Public Schools Office 2; Comanche Public Schools Office 2; Duncan Public Schools Office 2; Empire Public Schools Office 2; Grandview Public Schools Office 1 (three year term); Marlow Public Schools Office 2; Red River Vocational Center, Office 2. Also, Marlow City Council Wards 1 and 4.
Tillman County:
Davidson Public Schools Office 1 (three year term); Frederick Public Schools Office 2; Grandfield Public Schools Office 2; Tipton Public Schools Office 2.