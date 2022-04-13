The filing period opens today for Oklahoma residents who plan to file for county, state, federal and judicial seats.
Would-be candidates may file Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at county election boards for county seats, and at the Oklahoma State Election Board in Oklahoma City for state, federal and judicial seats.
County offices up for election are:
• County assessor
• County treasurer
• County commissioner District 1 (eastern Comanche County) and District 3 (western Comanche County).
Comanche County Election Board Secretary Amy Sims said residents filing for county offices may do so between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Friday at the county election board office, 315 SW 5th (inside the Comanche County courthouse). Candidates should download the filing packet at the State Election Board website: www.elections.ok.gov. The application must be accompanied by a cashier check or certified check for $300, made out to Secretary of Comanche County Election Board.
Candidates for remaining offices should file at the state election board. Those offices include:
• Federal: All five U.S. House seats and both U.S. Senate seats. Sen. James Lankford is up for re-election; Sen. Jim Inhofe has said he will retire in January, leaving an unexpired term.
• State executive: Governor, lieutenant governor, state treasurer, state auditor, superintendent of public instruction, state auditor/inspector, state commissioner of labor, state insurance commissioner, corporation commissioner (Dana Murphy’s seat) and district attorneys.
• State Legislature: All House members and senators in even-numbered districts, including the Lawton-area District 32.
• Judicial: Retention of Supreme Court justice seats 2, 5, 8; retention of Court of Criminal Appeals district 1 seat; retention of Court of Civil Appeals District 1, District 1 Office 1 seat, District 3 Office 1 and 2 seats, District 4 Office 1 and 2 seats, District 5 Office 1 seat; and all district judges and associate district judges.
Each candidate must file a two-page declaration of candidacy, signed and notarized; their filing fee, either cashier’s check or certified check made payable to the Secretary of the State Election Board; and a criminal history disclosure supplemental form, if applicable. Fees are: $2,000 for governor and U.S. senator; $1,000 for lieutenant governor, attorney general, treasurer, superintendent of public instruction, auditor/inspector, labor commissioner, insurance commissioner, U.S. representatives; $750 for state senator; and $500 for state representative, district judge, associate district judge and district attorney.
Information is available through the 2022 Candidate Filing page on the State Election Board website, oklahoma.gov/elections; by calling the state election board office, (405) 521-2391; or through info@elections.ok.gov. Locally, residents may call the Comanche County Election board, 353-1880.