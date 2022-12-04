The filing period begins Monday for candidates who want to run for school board seats, including those on the Lawton Public Schools and Great Plains Technology Center boards of education.

While some counties will see filings for other positions, the primary focus this week will be on school boards. The filing period will be Monday through Wednesday at county election boards across the state, including the Comanche County Election Board in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Recommended for you