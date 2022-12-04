The filing period begins Monday for candidates who want to run for school board seats, including those on the Lawton Public Schools and Great Plains Technology Center boards of education.
While some counties will see filings for other positions, the primary focus this week will be on school boards. The filing period will be Monday through Wednesday at county election boards across the state, including the Comanche County Election Board in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Qualified candidates must be a resident in the district they seek to represent and a registered voter at an address within the boundaries of the district, both for at least six months preceding the first day of filing. Candidates must hold a high school diploma or certificate of equivalency.
Declarations of candidacy are available at county election board offices or may be downloaded at the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. Forms must be filed no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday. Contests of candidacy must be filed no later than 5 p.m. Friday and may be filed only by another candidate for the same office.
A primary election will be held Feb. 14 in races that draw more than two candidates. To win that race, a candidate must receive 50 percent plus one of the votes casts. Otherwise, the top two winners, along with seats that drew only two candidates, will proceed to the April 4 general election.