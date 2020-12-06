The filing period opens Monday for residents who plan to run for school board. Seats on the Lawton Public Schools and Great Plains Technology Center boards of education are among those that could appear on the ballot.
Residents have three days to file their declarations of candidacy with the election boards in which their school district (or the majority of their school district) are located. Under state law, candidates must be residents in the districts they seek to represent for at least six months prior to filing for election, and also must be registered voters in their school districts for the same amount of time. School board candidates also must possess a high school diploma or certificate of high school equivalency, and may not have been convicted of or pled guilty to a misdemeanor involving embezzlement or any felony for a period of 15 years.
There is no fee associated with filing for school board or municipal seats.
The COVID-19 pandemic also has prompted some changes that may affect candidates as they file their declarations.
In Comanche County, the county courthouse has been closed to the public in most instances, but candidates will be allowed to enter the building to file. Election Board Secretary Amy Sims said a candidate’s filing packet must be completed and notarized prior to filing in the courthouse, because no notaries will be available. Filing packets, which contain the documents that must be completed by the candidate, can be found on-line at Oklahoma Election Board website: www.elections.ok.gov.
Candidates in other counties should check with their election boards to inquire about guidelines that may affect them.
Declarations of candidacy will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
The primary election is scheduled Feb. 9, with a general election set for April 6. Under a change in state law made last year, a primary election will occur only if three or more candidates file for the same seat. Seats with two candidates will proceed to the April 6 general election. Candidates need a simple majority (50 percent plus 1) to win.
In Lawton and Comanche County, Office 1 Lawton Public Schools School Board Member Carla Clodfelter and Office 2 Great Plains Technology Center School Board member George Bridges are up for re-election. Bridges, the board’s longest tenured member, was first elected in 1976. Bridges said he will seek re-election.
Clodfelter, who also will seek re-election, represents north Lawton and was first elected to the board in February 2016. Her Office 1 service area includes Pat Henry Elementary, Freedom Elementary, Pioneer Park Elementary, Central Middle School and Lawton High School.
Other school board seats up for election include (Office 1 are five-year terms):
COMANCHE COUNTY: Elgin School District Office 1, Cache School District Office 1, Bishop School District Office 3 (three-year term), Flower Mound School District Office 3 (three-year term), Indiahoma School District Office 3 (unexpired term), Indiahoma School District Office 2 (five-year term), Sterling School District Office 1, Geronimo School District Office 1, Fletcher School District Office 1, Chattanooga School District Office 1.
CADDO COUNTY: Anadarko School District Office 1, Boone-Apache School District Office 1, Boone-Apache School District Office 4 (three-year, unexpired), Carnegie School District Office 1, Cement School District Office 1, Cyril School District Office 1, Cyril School District Office 5 (four-year, unexpired), Fort Cobb-Broxton School District Office 1, Caddo-Kiowa Technology Center Office 1, Zone 3 (five-year term).
STEPHENS COUNTY: Duncan School District Office 1, Marlow School District Office 1, Comanche School District Office 1, Central High School District Office 1, Red River Technical Center Office 1. Also, Marlow has three municipal races: Ward 3 city council (three-year term), Ward 4 city council (unexpired term) and mayor (three-year term).
TILLMAN COUNTY: Frederick School District Office 1, Tipton School District Office 1, Grandfield School District Office 1, Davidson School District Office 3 (three-year term).