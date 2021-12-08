The filing period closed Wednesday for board of education seats, and in Comanche County, four incumbents drew opponents.
Patty Neuwirth, the Office 2 incumbent on the Lawton Board of Education, is one of the four school board incumbents to draw an opponent. Neuwirth is being challenged by Larry Bush.
At Bishop Public School, Office 1 incumbent Willie Guest drew an opponent in Janet Wise.
In Geronimo, School Board Office 2 incumbent Mike Werger faces a challenge from Lisa Rush.
Elgin School Board Office 2 incumbent Aaron Molloy faces a challenger Howard Boss.
Under state law, because those races drew only two candidates, the school board races won’t occur until April.
In other Comanche County school districts, only one person — all but one an incumbent — filed for office, meaning they will take the seat automatically. Those candidates are:
Great Plains Technology Center Office 3: Incumbent Clark Smith
Cache Public Schools Office 2: Incumbent Brad Seaton
Chattanooga Public Schools Office 2: Incumbent Charles Robbins
Fletcher Public Schools Office 2: Incumbent Amber Hendrix
Flower Mound Public Schools Office 1: Incumbent Joshua Sullivan.
Indiahoma Public Schools Office 1: Incumbent Donald R. McKinney.
Indiahoma Public Schools Office 2: Erica A. Ramirez
Sterling Public Schools Office 2: Incumbent Candra Turpin.
Candidates who filed in other counties include:
Caddo County
Anadarko Public Schools Office 2: Renee Hill.
Anadarko Public Schools Office 5: Clarissa O. Davilla.
Boone-Apache Public Schools Office 2: Nicole Josey, Apache.
Caddo-Kiowa Technology Center Office 2: Chaz Hurt, Carnegie.
Carnegie Public Schools Office 2: William L. Boettger Jr., Brad Holsted, Shannon T. Ware.
Cement Public Schools Office 2: Kellie Hoofard.
Cyril Public Schools Office 2: Connie Claborn, Apache; Derek Cocheran, Cyril; Kenny Gray, Cyril.
Fort Cobb-Broxton Public Schools Office 2: Brent Venable.
Cotton County
Temple Public Schools Office 2: Micah Lipscomb.
Walters Public Schools Office 2: Jim Keesee.
Walters City Council seat 2: Chase Barbe and Bobby Nance.
Walters City Council seat 4: David Mitchell and Stephanie Smallwood.
Jackson County
Altus Public Schools Office 2: Kendall Hurst.
Blair Public Schools Office 2: Brandi Boley.
Duke Public Schools Office 2: Rana Wycoff.
Navajo Public Schools Office 2: Ryan R. Howard.
Navajo Public Schools Office 5: Sommer Robbins.
Southwest Technology Center Office 3: Danna Robinson, Gould.
Stephens County
Central High Schools Office 2: Courtney Barton.
Comanche Public Schools Office 2: Cheryl Ann Pannell.
Duncan Public Schools Office 2: Krista Lolar.
Grandview Public Schools Office 1: Sandy Bowden.
Empire Public Schools Office 2: Will Anderson, Jackie Dee Carrio.
Marlow Public Schools Office 2: Mark O’Neal, Gena Webb.
Red River Technology Center Office 2: Lance Strickland.
Marlow City Council Ward 1: Joe Marcano.
Marlow City Council Ward 4: Nuell Brown.
Tillman County
Davidson Public School Office 1: Alan Hill.
Frederick Public School Office 2: Jason Carr.
Grandfield Public School Office 2: Alan Ferguson.
Tipton Public School Office 2: Rickey Bryan.