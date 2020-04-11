Sheriff Kenny Stradley was the only incumbent to draw an opponent this week, as the final day of filings closed for candidates seeking county, state and federal offices.
In a year marked by adjustments being made to stem the COVID-19 pandemic, election boards at the state and county levels put procedures in place to allow filings will still controlling access in courthouses and government buildings that have been mostly closed to the general public.
In Comanche County, longtime Sheriff Kenny Stradley, a Democrat, drew one opponent: Dell Galloway, of Lawton, a Republican. Three other incumbents up for election this year didn’t draw opponents: District 2 (Central) District Commissioner Johnny Owens, County Clerk Carrie Tubbs and County Court Clerk Robert Morales. The same pattern emerged in other southwest Oklahoma counties, where the sheriff’s race often was the only one.
County filings included:
CADDO
County Assessor: LaDonna Phillips, Republican, Fort Cobb.
County Clerk: Rhonda Johnson, Democrat, Fort Cobb.
Court Clerk: Patti Barger, Democrat, Anadarko.
County Commissioner District 2: Randy McLemore, Democrat, Gracemont.
Sheriff: Spencer Davis, Republican, Gracemont.
COTTON
County Clerk: Nikki Vardell, Democrat, Temple.
Court Clerk: Terry Kelley, Democrat, Walters.
County Commissioner District 2: Ricky Vardell, Democrat, Temple.
Sheriff: Tim King, Republican, Walters; Bobby Sparks, Republican, Walters.
GREER
County Clerk: Leanne Coffman, Democrat, Mangum; Tiffany Buchanan, Republican, Mangum.
Court Clerk: Shery Sullivan, Republican, Granite; Rhonda Henry, Democrat, Mangum.
County Commissioner District 2: Terry Nickell, Democrat, Granite; Mark Barnes, Republican, Granite.
Sheriff: Jackie Jenkins, Democrat, Mangum.
JACKSON
County Clerk: Robin Booker, Republican, Altus.
Court Clerk: Tina Michelle Swailes, Republican, Blair.
County Commissioner District 2: Kirk Dwane Butler, Republican, Elmer.
Sheriff: Roger Clark LeVick, Republican, Blair; Glenn Coker, Republican, Elmer.
KIOWA
County Clerk: Nikki Dodd, Democrat, Gotebo.
Court Clerk: Kay Richards, Republican, Hobart.
County Commissioner District 2: Stan Funkhouser, Republican, Hobart; Brent Straub, Republican, Lone Wolf.
Sheriff: Joe Janc, Republican, Hobart; Brynn Barnett, Republican, Mountain View.
STEPHENS
County Clerk: Jenny Lynn Moore, Republican, Duncan.
Court Clerk: Melody Harper, Republican, Duncan.
County Commissioner District 2: Johnny Wilkinson, Republican, Comanche; Todd Churchman, Republican, Comanche; Lonnie Estes, Independent, Duncan.
Sheriff: Wayne McKinney, Republican, Duncan; Cris Long, Republican, Duncan.
TILLMAN
County Clerk: Cacy Caldwell, Republican, Frederick.
Court Clerk: Kevin Lyn Stevens, Republican, Frederick.
County Commissioner District 2: Joe Don Dickey, Republican, Frederick.
Sheriff: Bill Hunt, Frederick, Republican; Bill Ingram, Republican, Frederick.
Filings for state and federal offices included:
U.S. SENATE
Democrat: Sheila Bilyeu, Freedom; Abby Broyles, Oklahoma City; Elysabeth Britt, Oklahoma City; R.O. Joe Cassity, Ponca City. Republican: Incumbent Jim Inhofe, Tulsa; JJ Stitt, Kingfisher; John Tompkins, Oklahoma City; Neil Mavis, Tulsa. Libertarian: Robert Murphy, Norman. Independent: Joan Farr, Tulsa; A.D. Nesbit, Ada.
U.S. HOUSE
3rd District: Democrat: Zoe Midyett, Wellston. Republican: Incumbent Frank Lucas, Cheyenne.
4th District: Democrat: Mary Brannon, Washington; John D. Argo, Norman; David R. Slemmons, Norman. Republican: Incumbent Tom Cole, Moore; James Taylor, Norman; Trevor Sipes, Moore; Gilbert O. Sanders, Choctaw. Libertarian: Bob White, Norman.
STATE SENATE
District 31: Republican: Incumbent Chris Kidd, Ringling.
District 43: Democrat: Terri Reimer, Marlow. Republican: Incumbent Paul Scott, Duncan; Kaity Keith, Purcell; Jessica Garvin, Duncan.
STATE HOUSE
District 62: Democrat: Larry Bush, Lawton. Republican: Incumbent Daniel Pae, Lawton; Robert Johns, Lawton.
District 63: Republican: Incumbent Trey Caldwell, Lawton.
District 64: Democrat: Kyle Emmett Meraz, Lawton. Republican: Incumbent Rande Worthen, Lawton.
District 65: Democrat: Jennifer Kerstetter, Marlow. Republican: Incumbent Toni Hasenbeck, Elgin.
District 50: Republican: Incumbent Marcus McEntire, Duncan.
District 51: Republican: Incumbent Brad Boles, Marlow; Gregory Dunson, Tuttle.
District 52: Republican: Scot Simco, Altus; Gerrid Kendrix, Altus.
District 56: Democrat: Craig Parham, Amber. Republican: Dick Lowe, Amber; Randy Talley, Chickasha.