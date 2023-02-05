The filing period begins Monday for residents who want to be candidates for municipal seats up for election this spring.
Declarations of candidacy may be filed at county election boards Monday through Wednesday, including the Comanche County Election Board in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C. The general election will be held April 4.
Seats that will be up for election (4-year terms, unless otherwise noted) include:
Cache: Council Ward 2 and Ward 4.
Elgin: Council Ward 2 and Ward 4.
Geronimo: Mayor; council Ward 1 and Ward 3; council Ward 2, unexpired term.
Chattanooga: Two board of trustees seats.
Faxon: One board of trustees seat; town clerk-treasurer.
Fletcher: Three board of trustees seats.
Indiahoma: Two board of trustees seats.
Medicine Park: Three board of trustees seats; one board of trustees seat, unexpired 4-year term.
Sterling: Three board of trustees seats; one board of trustees seat, unexpired 4-year term.
Anadarko: Mayor; council Ward 1 and Ward 2.
Apache: Two board of trustees seats.
Carnegie: Three board of trustees seats; town clerk; one trustee seat, 2-year unexpired term; town treasurer, 2-year unexpired term.
Cement: Two board of trustees seats.
Cyril: Three board of trustees seats.
Fort Cobb: Two board of trustees seats.
Temple: Board of trustees Ward 1, Ward 3 and Ward 5.
Blair: City Council Ward 1, Ward 3, Ward 5; Ward 2 unexpired 2-year term; town clerk-treasurer.
Mountain Park: One board of trustees seat.
Mountain View: Two board of trustees seats; 1 trustee, unexpired 2-year term.
Roosevelt: Two board of trustees seats; town clerk-treasurer.
Snyder: Council Wards 3 and 4; council Ward 2, unexpired 2-year term; mayor.
Duncan: Council Ward 1 and Ward 2.
Frederick: Council Ward 1 and Ward 2.
Grandfield: Council Ward 2 and Ward 4; Ward 5, at large mayor and Ward 2, 2-year terms.
Manitou: Two board of trustees seats.
Tipton: Council Ward 1 and Ward 3.