The filing period opens Feb. 6 for candidates filing for municipal offices in Comanche County’s smaller communities.
Candidates in those nine communities may file their declarations of candidacy Feb. 6-8 at the Comanche County Election Board, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
The general election will be held April 4. Seats, which are 4-year terms unless otherwise noted, are:
Cache: Council member, Ward 2 and Ward 4.
Elgin: Council member, Ward 2 and Ward 4.
Geronimo: Mayor; council member, Ward 1 and Ward 3; and council member, Ward 2, 4-year unexpired term.
Chattanooga: Two board of trustees seats.
Faxon: One board of trustees seat; town clerk-treasurer.
Fletcher: Three board of trustees seats.
Indiahoma: Two board of trustees seats.
Medicine Park: Three board of trustees seats; one board of trustees seat, unexpired 4-year term.
Sterling: Three board of trustees seats; one board of trustees seat, unexpired 4-year term.