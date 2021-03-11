A fight over a lighter caused a man to be treated for a possible concussion and other injuries.
Lawton police were called around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 2200 block of Northwest Ozmun on a report of an assault and arrived to find the victim complaining of injuries.
The victim said an argument about a lighter led to another man kicking him in the face, busting his lower lip, and wrestling each other to the ground, the report states. He said they broke it up, apologized and hugged but when he turned around, he was put into a chokehold and passed out. Another person had to pull the man off of him.
The suspect fled.
Officers saw marks on the man’s neck, and he said his ankle hurt. He was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and a possible concussion, according to the report.