The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Comanche County invites everybody to attend its annual Relay for Life fundraising event from 5-10 p.m. Saturday at Bentley Gardens at Cameron University.
“Everybody knows somebody who had cancer,” Jessica Goodman-Upchurch, co-chair of Relay For Life of Comanche County, said. “This is an opportunity to fight back.”
More than one out of every three Americans is diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society. The funds help the American Cancer Society fund and conduct research as well as give resources to patients and their families. Relay For Life is the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event, as of the organizers of the event.
After the initial Survivor Lap, caregivers are invited to join them. Attendees of the event are asked to line the tracks to support and celebrate those who have survived cancer and those who have helped a person with cancer. Another highlight of Relay For Life is the Luminaria Ceremony at sunset with pre-made luminaria paper bags, dedicated to those who lost to cancer as well as those who survived.
“It will be a fun time together,” Goodman-Upchurch said. Since the event will take place outdoors, she recommends visitors to bring plenty of water, sunscreen, a hat — and “a fun attitude.”
This year’s goal is to raise $35,000. Last year’s goal of the same amount was surpassed by more than $5,000. Globally, Relay For Life has raised almost $6.5 billion since its founding in 1985, with over 2.5 million people participating in thousands of events around the globe.