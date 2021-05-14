A fiery Wednesday night crash in eastern Comanche County killed a 78-year-old Lawton man.
The Oklahoma Highway patrol reported Thomas Ray Lewellen died at the scene of the wreck 5 miles east of Lawton.
Lewellen was driving a Dodge van eastbound on Oklahoma 7 shortly after 8:30 p.m. when he slowed down for an unknown reason and was struck from behind by a Ford vehicle driven by Benjamin David Lucas, Trooper Jason Riddle reported. Both vehicles went off the roadway to the right and the Dodge quickly was engulfed in flames near the intersection of the highway and Southeast 90th Street.
Lucas, 23, of Duncan, was not wearing a seatbelt. He refused medical treatment.
The wreck closed in all directions for just over five hours for the investigation and clean-up to take place.
The conditions of the drivers and cause of the wreck remain under investigation.