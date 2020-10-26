RUSH SPRINGS — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that an unidentified person died Saturday morning following a fiery rollover crash in Grady County.
A Dodge vehicle was traveling westbound on Oklahoma 17 shortly after 5 a.m. when it failed to negotiate a curve, went off the roadway to the right, came back on the highway, crossed the center line and overcorrected, causing it to overturn about six miles west of Rush Springs, Trooper Thomas Setters reported. The Dodge continued and went off the roadway to the right and rolled an unknown number of times before coming to rest on its wheels. The vehicle was engulfed in flames until it was discovered by a passerby, the report states.
The driver, who had not been wearing a seatbelt, remains unidentified by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for identification and autopsy.
The wreck’s cause and the driver’s condition remain under investigation.