The U.S. Army Field Artillery Museum reopened to the public Wednesday, according to Frank J. Siltman, chief of Museum Region West, U.S. Army Center of Military History.
“After months of limited access due to the COVID shutdowns, we are excited to be open again to tell the Army story to the Lawton-Fort Sill community and Texoma,” Siltman said.
“The FA Museum is open to the public 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Tuesday to Saturday. Masks are required, as is social distancing. We require use of our hand sanitizer station upon entry. Groups will be limited due to the social distancing policies, so please call 580-442-1819 for details or scheduling of groups,” he said.
The Fort Sill National Historic Landmark Museum is not yet open as the staff continues to clean and prepare its spaces, along with emplacing new safety equipment.
“We will move toward that goal; however, the grounds of the (Fort Sill) National Historic Landmark are still available for pubic visitation and our audio tour is available as well,” Siltman said.