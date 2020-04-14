Fidelity Communications and the other Cable One family of brands have donated $150,000 to the Meals on Wheels America COVID-19 Response Fund as well as donations to local food banks in the markets they serve, including an $8,000 donation to the Lawton Food Bank in Lawton.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mangum mayor says Tulsa evangelist's March visit before his death probably set off COVID-19 cases in Greer County
- Woman jailed for over 8 ounces of meth to be distributed
- 4 West Warriors on front lines of COVID-19 battle at CCMH
- Accused shoplifter jailed for assault of police, paramedic
- Suspect from police pursuit held on $75,000 bond
- Brothers accused of roles in seventh homicide now in custody
- Medical Examiner to seek cause of Friday death
- Wanted for prior burglaries, man busted for bicycling at night without a light, fleeing police
- Confessed killer charged with manslaughter
- Making masks for friends and family a gift that returns tenfold