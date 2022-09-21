Sarah Edsall is speaking to a roomful of kids in blue jackets inside an auditorium at the Great Plains Technology Center. She’s the keynote speaker of this year’s FFA Chapter Officer Leadership Training conference in Southwest Oklahoma, and while she talks, the kids focus on every word, speaking in bursts when asked to discuss among themselves, and quiet and attentive when asked.
It’s a show of group discipline rarely seen in a gathering of teenagers, and a testament to the leadership training of the FFA, which organizers of the conference say is a key goal of the FFA.
One of the organizers, Trevor Lucas, the Oklahoma FFA Executive Secretary, said that the leadership training he received from FFA has guided him through every part of his life.
“FFA had a tremendous impact on my life,” Lucas said. “It’s kind of hard to even say briefly how much it’s meant to me.”
This year, the theme of the conference is “Ready, Set, Go,” and focuses mostly on guiding FFA officers toward being able to anticipate problems before they occur, according to Lucas.
“The curriculum is focused on anticipatory leadership,” Lucas said. “To put it another way, is leaders not reacting to problems, but anticipating beforehand, and being proactive in leading their FFA chapters.”
Lucas said that the goal of the leadership conferences held by FFA is to make students into leaders throughout their lives.
“That’s the goal, with all our state leadership conferences, events and program,” Lucas said. “Not only to give these kids skills to take back to their chapters, but to take out of public school and into the rest of their lives.”
The keynote speech for the conference, delivered by Edsall, who is a former Oklahoma FFA officer and motivational speaker, dealt with what it means to be a leader in regular, day-to-day life.
An important part of leadership, according to Edsall, is compassion, and learning to offer people help, and ask for help when needed.
“Sometimes, when we’re anxious and disconnected, those feelings keep us from the thing we need most, which is other people,” Edsall said.
The sponsor for the Southwest Oklahoma conference was the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO). Speaking on why the company sponsored the event, Tim Hushbeck, the external affairs manager for PSO, echoed what Lucas said about the event’s focus on leadership.
“When we sponsor an event, we don’t take it lightly, and the reason we sponsor this event is that FFA students tend to gravitate toward leadership positions at PSO,” Hushbeck said. “We need you, the U.S. needs you, and PSO needs you.”
The event is one of five similar conferences that take place in different parts of Oklahoma through September. The conferences also give chapters a chance to recognize members who have been chosen to present at the national FFA convention, which will be held Oct. 26-29 in Indianapolis.
The conferences also are attended by statewide FFA officers, including Oklahoma FFA President Brayden Burns.
Both of Burns’ parents are agriculture teachers, and Burns has been involved in agriculture for his entire life.
“I usually say I’ve been involved with the FFA from the time I could walk,” Burns said.
Burns was an FFA student in Kingfisher, and has attended five leadership conferences since he started officially being a member of FFA in the eighth grade.
Burns said that the skills learned in FFA can help people long after they leave the organization.
“You only get four years to wear the jacket, and unless you run for state office, that’s all you get,” Burns said. “And so, all these skills are just us equipping them with skills to get out into the real world, whether it be the corporate world or agriculture or anything else.”