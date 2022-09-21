Sarah Edsall is speaking to a roomful of kids in blue jackets inside an auditorium at the Great Plains Technology Center. She’s the keynote speaker of this year’s FFA Chapter Officer Leadership Training conference in Southwest Oklahoma, and while she talks, the kids focus on every word, speaking in bursts when asked to discuss among themselves, and quiet and attentive when asked.

It’s a show of group discipline rarely seen in a gathering of teenagers, and a testament to the leadership training of the FFA, which organizers of the conference say is a key goal of the FFA.