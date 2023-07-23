Investigators said a drug deal through a confidential informant for one drug that turned out to be substituted with fentanyl landed a Lawton man in jail on a drug trafficking charge.
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) was working on an investigation into fentanyl trafficking in Lawton when a controlled buy of the drug was set up on July 5 with the confidential informant. A meeting was set up with Jasee Jordan Terry to buy some Oxycodone pills, according to the probable cause affidavit. The informant was given money to make the purchase and a recorder to capture more evidence, according to investigators.
The informant bought what was thought to be eight grams of Oxycodone. However, when tested by OBN agents it showed the presence of Acetaminophen, meaning the pills are counterfeit because Oxycodone doesn’t contain it, the affidavit states. The lead agent stated that, through his training and experience, counterfeit Oxycodone pills are known to contain fentanyl.
Terry, 24, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of aggravated fentanyl trafficking, records indicate.
Held on $75,000 bond, Terry returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 5 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.