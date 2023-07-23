Investigators said a drug deal through a confidential informant for one drug that turned out to be substituted with fentanyl landed a Lawton man in jail on a drug trafficking charge.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) was working on an investigation into fentanyl trafficking in Lawton when a controlled buy of the drug was set up on July 5 with the confidential informant. A meeting was set up with Jasee Jordan Terry to buy some Oxycodone pills, according to the probable cause affidavit. The informant was given money to make the purchase and a recorder to capture more evidence, according to investigators.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

