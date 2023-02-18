A traffic stop led to a Lawton man being charged with driving with a suspended license and allegations of trafficking fentanyl.
Comanche County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Bill Bybee stated he assisted in a traffic stop Monday afternoon of Joseph Peni Soolua, whom he knew had a suspended driver’s license.
A probable cause search of the Chevrolet Traverse that Soolua was driving turned up 61.5 grams of blue counterfeit Oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is several times stronger than Oxycodone, the probable cause affidavit states. Also found was a magazine-loaded .40 caliber handgun.
On Wednesday, Soolua, 39, made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, acquiring proceeds from drug activity and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as well as a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license, records indicate. The trafficking charge is punishable by between two years to life in prison.
Held on $100,000 bond with the stipulation he wear a GPS monitor if bailed out, Soolua returns to court at 3 p.m. April 25 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.