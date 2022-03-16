A Lawton man is in jail after investigators conducting surveillance made a traffic stop.
Following that, a search warrant of his home uncovered 50 fentanyl pills and a gun he shouldn’t have, according to investigators.
Giorgio Phontaine Henderson, 34, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, as well as a misdemeanor count of driving without a license, records indicate. Due to two prior felony convictions, the trafficking charge is punishable by no less than six years in prison.
Detectives from the Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit were conducting surveillance of Henderson’s home for an outstanding arrest warrant when he was seen getting into a car and driving off, according to the probable cause affidavit. He has a suspended license and investigators stopped him and arrested him.
After receiving a search warrant for Henderson’s apartment, investigators found 50 M30 pills containing fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid, the affidavit states. A handgun also was discovered.
Henderson has two prior Comanche County felony convictions: January 2007, use of firearms/weapons while committing a felony crime; and from August 2020 for unlawful possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute, records indicate.
Henderson, who is held on $200,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. May 16 for his preliminary hearing conference.