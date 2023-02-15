A Lawton man with a history of drug and gun convictions has returned to jail after detectives found more of the same with a search warrant execution.

Coy Lee Alexander Jr., 33, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, unlawful use of a communication facility or telephone to facilitate the commission of aggravated trafficking of fentanyl, maintaining a place for keeping/selling controlled substance and possession of a firearm after former felony convictions, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. Due to four prior felony convictions, he faces between eight years to life in prison if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

