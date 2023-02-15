A Lawton man with a history of drug and gun convictions has returned to jail after detectives found more of the same with a search warrant execution.
Coy Lee Alexander Jr., 33, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, unlawful use of a communication facility or telephone to facilitate the commission of aggravated trafficking of fentanyl, maintaining a place for keeping/selling controlled substance and possession of a firearm after former felony convictions, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. Due to four prior felony convictions, he faces between eight years to life in prison if convicted.
Lawton Police Department’s Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant Friday at Alexander’s home in the 6800 block of Willow Springs Drive due to an ongoing operation. Alexander greeted officers and he was detained. Police found an orange pill bottle in his pocket containing 180 ½ Roxy M30 pills; a counterfeit form of Oxycodone containing the much strong fentanyl synthetic opiate, the probable cause affidavit states.
In Alexander’s room, investigators said they found a $10 bill with residue and a pink straw used to snort narcotics. A pill crusher was also found, the affidavit states.
In a room Alexander said he’d been cleaning out to make a baby room, police found a .32 cal. Smith & Wesson handgun in the closet on a shelf, according to the affidavit.
Alexander’s arrest and charges for fentanyl trafficking allegations is among over a dozen stemming from Special Operations Unit busts filed in Comanche County District Court this year.
Records indicate Alexander has three prior felony convictions in Comanche Count: December 2008, obtaining controlled substance by forgery/fraud and unlawful possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute; and December 2012, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction; and a federal conviction in the Western District from September 2012 for felon in possession of a firearm.
Held on $100,000 with the stipulation that if he post bond he wear a GPS monitor, Alexander returns to court at 3 p.m. April 10 for his preliminary hearing conference.
