Law enforcement believes it’s made another dent in the local illicit fentanyl trade with a pair of arrests.
On Wednesday, detectives from the Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit conducted a controlled buy of Roxy M30 pills. The deal was for 500 pills for $1,200 and a meeting between a detective and Gregory Pippins was scheduled for Walmart, 1002 N. Sheridan, the probable cause affidavit states.
Roxy M30 pills are counterfeit Oxycodone tablets containing the much stronger synthetic opioid fentanyl.
Detectives watching the home at 13 NW 29th saw Pippins leave and drive to the transaction. While attempting to detain him, investigators said Pippins took off running before being tackled in the Sam’s Club parking lot, the affidavit states. Pippins yelled he was being kidnapped and they were “real police.” After being medically released, he was taken to the city jail.
During booking, police recovered approximately 500 of the pills as well as $1,925 in cash, according to the affidavit.
Following the arrest, police went to the home at 13 NW 29th and made contact with Gaylynn Miller and told her to leave the house while awaiting a search warrant. She backed up towards the bathroom and said she needed to use it but was removed so she wouldn’t “destroy evidence,” the affidavit states.
A search of Miller’s left pocket turned up a baggie with 6.24 grams of crack cocaine, police said. In her right pocket, detectives found a baggie with 540 Roxy M30 pills and $905 in cash, according to the affidavit.
Pippins and Miller made their initial appearances Friday in Comanche County District Court.
Miller, 29, received felony charges of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs and acquiring proceeds from drug activity, as well as misdemeanor charges for possession of crack and obstructing police.
Pippins, 21, also received felony charges of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs and acquiring proceeds from drug activity, as well as misdemeanor charges for disturbing the peace and obstructing police, records indicate.
Each held on $100,000 bond with the stipulation they were GPS monitors if released, Pippin and Miller return to court at 3 p.m. April 11 for preliminary hearing conferences.
Pippins is slated to begin trial Thursday in Comanche County District Judge Jay Walker’s court for a felony count of possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication.