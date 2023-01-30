Law enforcement believes it’s made another dent in the local illicit fentanyl trade with a pair of arrests.

On Wednesday, detectives from the Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit conducted a controlled buy of Roxy M30 pills. The deal was for 500 pills for $1,200 and a meeting between a detective and Gregory Pippins was scheduled for Walmart, 1002 N. Sheridan, the probable cause affidavit states.

