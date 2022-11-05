One man is free on $100,000 bond but one of his passengers remains behind bars after police said they found a large amount of fentanyl in the vehicle following a traffic stop.

Cameron Woods, 19, and Betty Moorehead, 38, both of Lawton, made their initial appearances Friday in Comanche County District Court, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

