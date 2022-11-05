One man is free on $100,000 bond but one of his passengers remains behind bars after police said they found a large amount of fentanyl in the vehicle following a traffic stop.
Cameron Woods, 19, and Betty Moorehead, 38, both of Lawton, made their initial appearances Friday in Comanche County District Court, records indicate.
Woods was charged with a felony count of aggravated trafficking in fentanyl and misdemeanor counts of driving without a license and speeding, records indicate. Moorehead received a felony aggravated trafficking count as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and destroying evidence.
The aggravated trafficking charge is punishable by between two years to life in prison and a fine between $250,000 to $500,000.
Lawton Police Special Operations Unit detectives followed a white Hyundai Tucson as it speeded into an exit from Interstate 44 to Northwest Rogers Lane shortly after 7 p.m. Monday and attempted a traffic stop, the probable cause affidavit states. The Tucson continued and passengers were seen by investigators to be moving around.
The Hyundai pulled over at a convenience store on Fort Sill Boulevard and Woods was identified as the driver. According to the affidavit, he didn’t have his license.
A K-9 officer was brought to the scene and conducted an open air sniff that alerted to drugs inside the vehicle, investigators said. Woods, Moorehead and another man were removed and a search was conducted.
A white plastic sack was found in a child’s seat and inside was “a large amount of blue in color Roxy M30 pills,” the affidavit states. Inside Moorehead’s purse, investigators found drug paraphernalia, a baggie with five more M30 pills and two baggies containing meth.
Roxy M30 pills are are considered counterfeit Oxycodone pills but containing the much more potent synthetic-opioid fentanyl.
Investigators learned the three had driven to Oklahoma City to get the pills and all knew the drugs were in the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Moorehead remains in the Comanche County Detention Center on $75,000 bond. Records indicate she and Woods return to court at 3 p.m. Feb. 6 for their preliminary hearing conferences.