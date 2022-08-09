The 17-year-old girl who was struck and killed July 9 while walking on Interstate 44 has been identified as Madison Auld, according to an affidavit.
The suspect, Javier Gerardo Quinones, 19, of Brooklyn Center, Minn., was charged Friday in Comanche County District Court with leaving the scene of a fatality accident. The charge is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, court records indicate.
Police said they found Auld laying dead in the roadway at 5:13 a.m. on July 9 at mile marker 32, which is near the South 11th Street on and off ramps of Interstate 44. A chrome rearview mirror that was located on the interstate led the investigating police officers to pull video footage from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, the affidavit stated.
Lawton police said they eventually found a Ram 1500 truck with a broken mirror that was registered to the suspect. Officers of Brooklyn Center Police Department went to Quinones’ residence, the affidavit states. They located a female who said that Quinones had left on July 8 to go to Mexico.
Quinones was arrested on Aug. 2 by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol while attempting to enter the United States near Presidio, Texas. Quinones is a United States citizen.