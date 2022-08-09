The 17-year-old girl who was struck and killed July 9 while walking on Interstate 44 has been identified as Madison Auld, according to an affidavit.

The suspect, Javier Gerardo Quinones, 19, of Brooklyn Center, Minn., was charged Friday in Comanche County District Court with leaving the scene of a fatality accident. The charge is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, court records indicate.

