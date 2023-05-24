OKLAHOMA CITY — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is making recommendations for Oklahomans who have lost important items in storms that have occurred in recent weeks in the Sooner State, including documents that may be needed when applying for disaster assistance.
If papers such as birth certificates, Social Security cards, driver licenses, tax records and insurance policies are gone, many can be replaced by contacting sources of information, such as vital records offices, Social Security agencies, insurance offices and other organizations or agencies. Disaster survivors need to provide proof of citizenship, proof of property ownership or rental occupancy, Social Security numbers and other personal information when registering for disaster assistance, but documentation also may be submitted after applying for assistance. Some sources for assistance are:
Proof of address/residency: Contact your local utility company to obtain a recent bill.
Birth certificates: Contact the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Go to Birth and Death Certificates (oklahoma.gov).
Copies of insurance policies: Contact your insurance agent or the insurance company.
Driver’s licenses and IDs: Visit Renew & Replace License & ID (oklahoma.gov).
Social Security cards: Call the U.S. Social Security office at 1-800-772-1213, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central time Monday through Friday. For TTY users the number is 1-800-325-0778. Visit Social Security Number and Card | SSA for more information on how to replace your Social Security card.
Medicare cards: Log into (or create) your secure Medicare account to print or order an official copy of your Medicare card. You also can call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) to order a replacement card to be sent in the mail. TTY users can call 1-877-486-2048. Visit www.medicare.gov for more information.
Federal tax records: Call the Internal Revenue Service at 1-800-829-1040, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time Monday through Friday, or log onto www.irs.gov.
Green Card replacement: Visit uscis.gov and click on “learn about green cards” on the left side of the home page. For more information visit: Replace Your Green Card | USCIS.
Real Estate and property records: Contact a real estate agent, escrow agent, your mortgage company or your County Assessor’s office.
Medical and prescription records: Medical and prescription records are tracked electronically; contact your doctor, clinic or pharmacy.
Saving family records: The National Archives (archives.gov) has detailed technical information on how to salvage damaged records and other information of interest to disaster survivors.
If it is not possible to apply online, call 1-800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time seven days a week. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Or, download the FEMA mobile app (available in Spanish) at Google Play or the Apple App Store.