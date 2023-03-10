A week after facing a civil hearing about his longhorn herd, a Comanche County cattleman is accused of felony charges.
On Friday, the Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Charles W. “Chuck” Dickens, 74, of Lawton, of two counts of cruelty to animals, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or fines up to $5,000.
Dickens is accused of depriving the cattle of “necessary food, drink, shelter and veterinary care causing pain, suffering and cruel death to some through starvation and malnutrition,” the warrant affidavit states.
Detective Michael Merritt stated the neglect was at least between Jan. 23 and Feb. 22 when 19 head of livestock were removed from his property and put into the care of veterinary Dr. Larry Chambers.
Merritt received an anonymous complaint Jan. 27 regarding the herd on Dickens’ properties at 10826 NW Meers/Porter Hill Road and at 9032 NW Wolf Road. A dead longhorn was noticed on Jan. 23 during a snowstorm and the caller was concerned about the remnants of the herd with the next winter storm, the affidavit states.
The longhorns were found to be in “poor condition” and lacked any eatable grass and were without signs of having any hay or feed, the affidavit states. Dickens told investigators to “mind our own business,” Merritt stated.
The livestock continued to be monitored and when a longhorn was found dead on the property, Dr. Gary Stone, the Veterinary Medical Officer at the State of Oklahoma, was contacted and a warrant authorized on Feb. 2. Numerous longhorns were determined to be “grossly underweight, malnourished and in need of additional feed and care along with a lack of drinkable water,” according to the affidavit. One yearling had to be euthanized, Merritt stated.
There were 17 deceased cattle carcasses in various stages of decay, along with two horses. Stone determined three of those deaths were due to starvation and two were likely due to it, the affidavit states.
There were 47 large square bales and 10 large round bales of hay in the barn, along with a bulk feeder of ground feed and a plan was made with Dickens to make improvements. After it was determined he’d failed to follow the plan and had fired his veterinarian oversight, more animals were found dead and an additional search warrant was obtained on Feb. 22, according to the affidavit.
During the return, immediate veterinarian care was determined for the livestock, Merritt stated. One downer cow, weak and unable to rise and beyond recovery also was euthanized and 19 head of cattle were taken into custody and placed with Chambers, the affidavit states.
Dickens appeared March 3 in District Judge Jay Walker’s courtroom for a hearing regarding forfeiture of the cattle. Following testimony from Stone and Chambers, Dickens was ordered to post a bond of $18,050 for the care and recovery of the herd and for the following 30 days before a review hearing scheduled for April 7. The bond was posted on Monday, records indicate.
A $50,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Dickens’ arrest.