Chuck Dickens, right, stays seated in Comanche County District Judge Jay Walker’s court March 3 as his counsel Tommy Sims approaches the judge’s bench in a civil case regarding his longhorn herd. Dickens is now accused of felony charges.

 Scott Rains/staff

A week after facing a civil hearing about his longhorn herd, a Comanche County cattleman is accused of felony charges.

On Friday, the Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Charles W. “Chuck” Dickens, 74, of Lawton, of two counts of cruelty to animals, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or fines up to $5,000.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.