DUNCAN — The mother of a 3-year-old boy who investigators say died from abuse is in federal custody accused of being complicit in her son’s death in September.
Kaitlyn Downs was arrested Wednesday by agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation on federal charges of second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse, according to Loisdawn Jones, City of Duncan information officer.
Downs’ boyfriend, Ryan Tyler Towell, a.k.a. Ryan Tyler Jones, made his initial appearance Sept. 21 in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with felony charges of first-degree murder and child abuse, records indicate.
Towell was arrested Sept. 19 after the 3-year-old boy Downs left in his care was found unresponsive and not breathing.
Police were called shortly before 11 a.m. Sept. 18 to Elm Terrace Apartments, 206 E. Elm. The child was sent by Survival Flight to OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center’s trauma center, where he died late the next day.
Towell told investigators he called 911 after finding the child unresponsive, according to the probable cause affidavit. He said that around 10 a.m. Sept. 18, the boy had peed his pants and he said he spanked him and pushed him down face first where he hit his head. He said the boy laid on the floor for three or four seconds crying and then got up and went into his brother’s room.
Towell said around 9 a.m. the next day, he heard the boy go to the bathroom where he stayed for about 30 minutes before going to check on the boy. He said the child was found sitting on the toilet, slumped against the wall and unresponsive, according to the affidavit. He said he took the child and began CPR.
When asked how he disciplines the child, Towell said he spanks with his hand and would drag him by the arms, the affidavit states. He then said he would squeeze the boy’s arms to get him to come along and would pull hair to help him stand up.
Towell said he had to go to work around 1 p.m. Sept. 18 so he took the child and his two brothers, 6 and 5 years old, to an aunt’s house. After getting off work around 10 p.m., he said he picked up the kids and they went to get Downs from her job before going home, according to the affidavit.
Baker stated Towell said he and Downs had only lived together four or five months. He said he’d pushed the 6-year-old two days before for pushing the youngest boy.
Downs told police she’d been in class at the tech center when a neighbor told her that her son wasn’t breathing, according to the affidavit. A police officer picked her up and took her to the home. She said the injury to the boy actually happened on Sept. 15 or 16.
When her father was being released from jail on Monday, Downs said, Towell admitted to him he’d been abusing the boys. She also said her aunt told her that Towell was pushing the youngest boy into the wall, the affidavit states.
The State Medical Examiner determined the boy died from “blunt force trauma,” according to a statement from Jones.
Duncan Police, after learning Downs is Native American and due to the allegations happening on tribal land, turned the investigation into her possible responsibility over to the FBI for review. A federal indictment was obtained in the U.S. Western District Court and a warrant was issued for her arrest.
“The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed,” Jones said in a press release.
Towell faces punishment of life in prison, life without parole or, if meeting the parameters, death; the child abuse count is punishable by up to life in prison, if convicted. Conviction of either count would include serving at least 85 percent of the sentence before consideration for parole.
Towell returned to court on Dec. 5 for his preliminary hearing conference. The hearing has been continued to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 11, 2023, records indicate. He remains in jail on $5 million bond.