DUNCAN — The mother of a 3-year-old boy who investigators say died from abuse is in federal custody accused of being complicit in her son’s death in September.

Kaitlyn Downs was arrested Wednesday by agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation on federal charges of second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse, according to Loisdawn Jones, City of Duncan information officer.

