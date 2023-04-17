Clean Air Act

A creek near Cushing will remain under state environmental jurisdiction as long as the waters of the United States rule is suspended.

 Brooklyn Wayland/Gaylord News

WASHINGTON — Oklahoma has joined over half of the country in halting a Biden administration rule that would expand federal environmental regulations over the nation’s water bodies, throwing the state’s farmers and ranchers in a legal twilight zone.

The nation has been waffling over how to define the term “waters of the United States,” or WOTUS, in the Clean Air Act since the Obama administration. The newest rule — which went into effect less than a month ago — extends the federal government's jurisdiction and replaces Donald Trump’s previous rule.