Since Friday morning, local residents and businesses can apply in person for federal disaster loans to deal with the damages in the aftermath of the hail and wind storms in the Lawton area on June 15.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has opened the doors of its Disaster Loan Outreach Center on the north side of the Dr. E. A. Owens Multipurpose Center, 1405 SW 11th, where representatives can assist residents and business owners with any questions and concerns, as well as helping to fill out the application.

