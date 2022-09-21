WASHINGTON — A congressional subcommittee investigating the impact of a Supreme Court ruling that overturned decades of Native American law was told Tuesday that the court ignored tribal sovereignty to reach its decision.

The ruling, which came in June, saw the court assert that both federal and state agencies held concurrent jurisdiction when it came to prosecuting non-natives for crimes on native land. The 5-4 ruling seemingly reversed the precedent set by the landmark McGirt v. Oklahoma case which had come just two years prior.

