Following the State Medical Examiner’s identification and cause of death for a 28-year-old man discovered in the remnants of a February shed fire, Lawton Fire Department is keeping its investigation into the incident in the “open/inactive” category.
The State Medical Examiner identified Devin Blaine Russell, of Lawton, as the person who died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries from the Feb. 2 fire. According to the report, the manner of death was accidental.
Medical Examiner Edana Stroberg reported that Russell had “heavy black soot” in his trachea and smaller airways that suffocated him. His body also was charred and he suffered thermal fracturing of his bones due to the heat.
According to the report, Russell was “a known local homeless person and drug user who frequented the area.” His toxicology screen showed methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system at the time of death.
Russell’s body was discovered Feb. 4 by an insurance investigator, two days after the fire consumed a shed at 704 SW Park.
Lawton firefighters were first called to a structure fire Feb. 2 that investigators have determined began at the shed, according to Tiffany Vrska, City of Lawton community relations director. The fire ignited an adjacent home at 1105 SW 7th. The fires were extinguished and firefighters spoke with residents of the homes to make sure everyone was accounted for.
An internal investigation by Lawton Fire Department examined why Russell’s body wasn’t discovered until two days later.
“Witnesses, including occupants of the home, indicated that all persons were accounted for and due to the significant fire damage and excessive debris, the fire victim was not initially discovered by LFD personnel,” Vrska said.