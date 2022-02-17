A man injured in a Feb. 11 house fire has died from his injuries at an Oklahoma City hospital.
The Lawton Fire Marshal’s division received noticed Wednesday that Michael Wayne Kinley had died at the Baptist Burn Center in Oklahoma City, said Assistant Fire Chief Brent Baggett. Next of kin has been notified.
Kinley was removed from a burning home at 1405 SW E following the fire around 6 a.m. Feb. 11. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire showing from the garage and the front entryway, Baggett said. The house was a total loss.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office, Baggett said.