FCoE holds Best Warrior Competition

Six Fort Sill Soldiers showed up for the Fort Sill Best Warrior competition this week for a grueling physical and mental challenge.
However, by the end of the week, only two will remain and they will be the Fires Center of Excellence Best Warriors.
By Wednesday, the competitors have been pushed to their limits on a dozen events ranging from the Army Combat Fitness Test to land navigation to rifle qualifications to a 12-mile ruck march. They began the morning with a night land navigation course and transitioned to Camp Eagle where the weary warriors completed tasks such as identifying and disarming improvised explosive devices, communications and medical care for wounded warriors. All this with little sleep and the sound of explosives and gunfire in the background.
“It’s been a good competition,” said Master Sgt. John Kelley, Noncommissioned Officer in Charge of the competition. “Our soldiers are very competitive. We have three soldiers competing and three noncommissioned officers competing, and it’s been a very rigorous competition, but those kinds of things are necessary to determine who our best we select our winner.”
One of those tasks the soldiers were required to compete was evaluating a casualty — something many soldiers will face in real life. The soldiers must follow the sound of gunfire and explosions to locate a “casualty.” The casualty is a very high-tech medical aid that breaths and bleeds from realistic wounds including missing limbs. The soldier will evaluate the casualty to determine the best lifesaving steps. However, the soldier must first drag the wounded to a safe area. It weighs nearly 200 pounds. The aid is remotely controlled and if it “dies” the soldier loses points.
While knowledge may play a large factor in determining the winner, stamina and physical fitness factor in as well, said Kelley. Between the 12-mile ruck march, fitness test, and the several miles walked for both day and night land navigation, the warriors are adding another mile or two just walking between events at Camp Eagle.
“We’re keeping them hydrated,” said Kelley. “The medics are constantly checking on them, making sure they’re hydrated and we’re making sure they eat their MREs because you got to eat as well as hydrate otherwise, you’re going to fall out.”
The winners will be announced next week in a ceremony, said Kelley. Fort Sill’s best warriors will then travel to Fort Leonard Wood MO to compete with the best warriors across Training and Doctrine Command.