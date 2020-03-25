The suspect in the Monday morning robbery of a local credit union may have used an explosive device in the heist, according to the FBI.
Lawton police have said the suspect ended up with a bag of traceable phony money.
The suspect drove up to Southwest Oklahoma Federal Credit Union, 6714 W. Gore, around 10:40 a.m. and placed a demand note and a possible explosive device in the drive-thru teller drawer, according to Andrea Anderson, FBI information officer. Upon receipt, the teller returned the device and an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect.
The teller gave the man fake money that is supposedly traceable, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police information officer. The suspect then drove off in a silver/white four-door Ford Expedition with a temporary tag. The teller described its interior as light color.
Anderson said the suspect is described as a white man with dark brown hair and a darker toned complexion. He has a brown, short-trimmed beard. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, black gloves, a black beanie and a red/white/blue plaid shirt.
If anyone has any information about the bank robbery, please contact the Lawton Police Department, (580) 355-4636; or the FBI, (405) 290-7770, or anonymously online at tips.fbi.gov.