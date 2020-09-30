WALTERS — Investigators are trying to get to the bottom of an early Monday morning theft of an ATM from a Walters bank.
Officials arriving to work found that the ATM had been taken from outside the Arvest Bank, 924 W. Missouri. Walters Police and the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department were called in to investigate. Witnesses said it appeared that a backhoe was used to remove the machine.
No information was available regarding the amount of money taken or value of the ATM.
The local agencies called in the FBI to take over the investigation.
Andrea Anderson, FBI public affairs specialist for the Oklahoma City office, confirmed the agency is investigating.
“At this time no arrests have been made but law enforcement is actively investigating the matter,” she said.