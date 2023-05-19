Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
FBI agents from the Oklahoma City office conduct a forensic search of the property at 3318½ SW 6th on Friday in relation to a woman's body found Wednesday dumped off the road in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.
As FBI agents bustle on the north end of the property around a mobile forensics vehicle, the doors stay open revealing a pink dress left hanging on the door Friday afternoon at 3318½ SW 6th. Investigators declined to comment if the search was in regards to a woman's body found Wednesday off the roadway in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.
Scott Rains/staff
FBI agents look through one of the many storage areas in the agency's mobile forensics vehicle for equipment Friday while conducting a forensic search of the home and property at 3318½ SW 6th.
Tips from the public have helped investigators identify the woman whose body was found dead Wednesday on the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.
Law enforcement officials believe the woman who was recently found dead in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge has been identified based on tips received from the public, said Kayla McCleery, Public Affairs Specialist for the FBI Oklahoma City office.
“We would like to thank our local community for the many quick responses received,” she said. “The FBI is not releasing any further information until final confirmation of the woman’s identity is complete and immediate family has been notified.”
In a statement from the FBI on Thursday, the woman is described as being in her mid to late-60s, with dark/gray hair. She may be Native American and is approximately 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She also is missing her right index finger, and half of her right middle finger. She may have been diabetic.
McCleery declined to comment about an FBI forensic team searching a home in south Lawton on Friday morning.
“We are not releasing anything additional at this time, but I will be sure to let you know if that changes,” she said.
What was seen was crime scene tape surrounding the property on the northeast corner Belmont Avenue; the handwritten address on the mobile home’s sheet metal sides read 3318½ SW 6th.
A large black truck with multiple compartments served as the command center. Several agents wearing identifiable T-shirts emblazoned with FBI, cargo pants as well as glove and shoe coverings moved about sorting trash or carrying items from the mobile home’s open doors.
Hanging from one open door was a pink dress. Green rugs hung over the wood handrails to the home’s stairs.
Neighbors sat across the street in lawn chairs under a shade, unapproachable from a guarding agent. Comanche Nation Police officers stood at another area, speaking with a small gathering of people.
They were investigating a mystery that began around 1 p.m. Wednesday when the woman was first seen about 25 feet from the north side of Oklahoma 49, just inside the east entrance gate to the refuge. An early report over emergency dispatch reported a woman’s leg was seen stemming out from under a blanket. Investigators have declined to confirm that information.
Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley said the death is being investigated as a homicide.
Along with the FBI and sheriff’s office, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals Service, and the Comanche Nation and Lawton police departments are working on the case, McCleery said.
The FBI is asking anyone with information about the woman and/or her death, to contact the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office at 405-290-7770.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.