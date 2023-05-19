Tips from the public have helped investigators identify the woman whose body was found dead Wednesday on the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

Law enforcement officials believe the woman who was recently found dead in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge has been identified based on tips received from the public, said Kayla McCleery, Public Affairs Specialist for the FBI Oklahoma City office.

Searching a south Lawton home

As FBI agents bustle on the north end of the property around a mobile forensics vehicle, the doors stay open revealing a pink dress left hanging on the door Friday afternoon at 3318½ SW 6th. Investigators declined to comment if the search was in regards to a woman's body found Wednesday off the roadway in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.