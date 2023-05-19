On Thursday, the FBI issued a description of a woman’s body found Wednesday inside the east gate of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

A female body was found about 25 feet from the north side of Oklahoma 49, just inside the east entrance on the Medicine Park side of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, according to Sheriff Kenny Stradley. It was then reported to refuge officials who called the sheriff’s office.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

