On Thursday, the FBI issued a description of a woman’s body found Wednesday inside the east gate of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.
A female body was found about 25 feet from the north side of Oklahoma 49, just inside the east entrance on the Medicine Park side of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, according to Sheriff Kenny Stradley. It was then reported to refuge officials who called the sheriff’s office.
“Somebody saw her laying there; it’s not that far off the road,” he said. “The refuge people came out and called us, we contacted the OSBI (Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation) and they called in the FBI because it’s on federal land.”
The death is being investigated as a potential homicide.
The FBI has released a statement asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the woman.
In the statement from the FBI, she is described as being in her mid to late-60s, with dark/gray hair. She may be Native American and is approximately 4 fee, 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She also is missing her right index finger, and half of her right middle finger. She may have been diabetic.
The FBI is asking anyone with information about a person who matches this basic description and may have gone missing recently, to contact the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office at 405-290-7770.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.