Geronimo house fire

Fire crews respond to a house fire near Main Street in Geronimo Wednesday afternoon. 

 Photo courtesy Amy Hawkins, Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management information officer

GERONIMO — A faulty electrical extension cord is blamed for an early Wednesday afternoon house fire in Geronimo.

Firefighters were called to the report of an engulfed house fire near Main Street. Upon arrival, crews found smoke showing and began firefighting operations. They had the fire under control by 1 p.m., according to Amy Hawkins, Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management information officer.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

