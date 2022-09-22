GERONIMO — A faulty electrical extension cord is blamed for an early Wednesday afternoon house fire in Geronimo.
Firefighters were called to the report of an engulfed house fire near Main Street. Upon arrival, crews found smoke showing and began firefighting operations. They had the fire under control by 1 p.m., according to Amy Hawkins, Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management information officer.
Responding agencies included fire crews from Geronimo, Hulen and Chattanooga, as well as Kirks EMS, Geronimo Police, Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputies and emergency management, Hawkins said.
“No injuries have been reported from this incident and the structure was occupied at the time of the fire,” Hawkins said. “The cause of the fire is determined to be a faulty electrical extension cord.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.