Duane Murray II has been dead for more than a year now. But his father said he’s still not given up on his son.
When speaking with The Constitution earlier this month about the loss of his son to a police shooting, Duane Murray said it remains almost unfathomable.
“I couldn’t believe it. I still can’t believe it,” he said that day. “In nine days, it’ll be a year.”
The son was shot and killed the morning of Nov. 19, 2020, following an over-an-hour-long standoff with police.
For the father, it’s a process in moving through the pain of a son’s loss to find any sense of healing. He calls it a long and slow process.
“I’m still trying,” he said. “I take every day as it comes.”
Fatherhood came at the age of 19 for the elder Murray. He said he was a kid having a kid. He was serving in the Army and stationed in the Persian Gulf as part of Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm when his namesake was born.
He returned to the states and met his young son, who was 5½ months old by then. While overseas, the father sent audio messages for his son to hear and know his voice. He became a soothing presence, even from afar.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “Every time he heard Daddy’s voice, he stopped crying.”
Murray said being his son’s namesake is the highest honor he’s had. It was an even more special part of being a father.
“It was an honor to have my son named after me,” he said. “It meant something.”
The younger Murray was born in 1990 in Lawton. He was raised mainly in Greenville, Texas, when the family moved. He returned when he was 19 to live with his grandmother, according to the father.
“He matured into adulthood here (Lawton),” he said. “He was raised in church; he wasn’t a troubled kid.”
For those last two years of his life, the son began finding trouble. Or maybe trouble found him, Murray said.
The father doesn’t view things through rose-colored glasses. He’s not making excuses.
“If he did something, he did it,” he said. “I’m not going to say it’s OK.”
Murray said he believes his son’s relationship with a woman that began in late 2019 is what ultimately led to his downfall. A DUI on New Year’s Eve would also presage his son’s final 11 months of life.
“I told him, ‘If you don’t get away from this girl, she will have you in prison or dead,” he said. “Or both.”
Murray said that, although he lived in Durant, he was working in Lawton quite a bit at the time and would spend as much time with his son as he could. He always thought they’d have more time to share.
“I didn’t know at the time how precious it was,” he said.
But when he was gone, Murray said his son would find himself back with the woman. His son described a relationship that ran hot and cold, he said. But in April 2020, the law would become involved.
The younger Murray was arrested for allegations he raped the woman at gunpoint. The father learned of it through the son’s text from the jail.
“I thought to myself, ‘What in the world did he get himself into?’” he said.
Murray bailed his son out of jail with the condition he live in Durant with him. His son told him the situation in question had been consensual. Although he was carrying his gun, he told him he hadn’t pulled it on the woman. He said it fell to the ground.
“I don’t ever at all see him hurting anybody. I can’t even see that,” he said. “He’d rather sacrifice himself than hurt another person.”
Murray said his son made it about two weeks in Durant before coming back to Lawton. In allowing his return, a father finds it hard to forgive himself.
“I wish I’d made him stay,” he said. “I relive it every day.”
With the advice to “be smart, be safe,” the father hoped for the best. Murray said it seems his son followed that advice through the intervening months. On the Fourth of July, the son he knew visited.
“It seemed like he was getting his life back,” he said. “He was his jovial self. He seemed completely normal.”
As court dates approached, Murray said his son started showing signs he was “losing it.” Physically, there was a sense he was unraveling, he said. He noticed the younger Murray was “looking real thin.”
An answer would come later when the state medical examiner found cocaine in the son’s blood following postmortem toxicology testing. The father said he was shocked to learn that.
As that final day neared, there were signs the son did want to confide something with his father, but not over the phone.
“Dad, there’s something I want to tell you, but I want to talk to you face-to-face,” Murray said his son told him. “It’s OK, we’ll talk later.”
Murray said their conversation returned to a Christmas card the son had made as a young child. It read: “I want to give Jesus a map so he can come down from Heaven and find me.”
“He said, ‘Dad, do you still remember that card?’” he recalled. “He said, “I’m still that 5-year-old boy.”
Their last communication would be the night of Nov. 18, 2020. Murray said his son had a court appearance scheduled for the next morning. His intuition told him he needed to text him. The reply text is the last tangible thing left.
“He texted me back, ‘I love you, too, Dad,’” he said.
After that, the younger Murray returned to the woman’s apartment, scene of the April incident. She told police he’d kicked in her door and forced her to disrobe at gunpoint.
After she escaped, she called 911 and police arrived. The young man held his gun to his own head while speaking with officers for over an hour.
The next morning, the elder Murray said he first got a notion something was wrong when his son’s mother and then his ex-mother-in-law tried texting him about not getting in touch with the son.
Then the phone rang. Murray said his ex-wife was calling. When he answered, she told him to sit down.
“I knew in my gut it was bad,” he said. “Time stood still for me.”
Learning his son died and, later how, was beyond his worst fear, Murray said. It was overwhelming loss in one morning. At least with his father, he said, he was able to prepare due to his health problems. He called his son’s death a sucker punch from nowhere.
“It’s too easy to say it was a nightmare,” he said. “It’s too surreal.”
After watching the police body camera video of the incident, Murray said official reports don’t jibe with the young man he’d seen grow up. He said that young man is missed.
“We miss him ‘cause he had a presence when he walked in somewhere,” he said. “It was like a spirit exuded from him.”
Murray has found comfort through his wife, Priscilla, and their 2-year-old son, Kayden Chance. That middle name means something, he said. The couple were both in their mid-40s when he was born.
He said the toddler has always been more than a child. Blessings come in many forms.
“I think that God has a plan,” he said. “I know that baby is a life saver.”
Although his namesake has been lost, Murray said he’s looking to gain a sense of justice. He believes his son didn’t have to die the way he did.
In filing a civil suit against the City of Lawton, police department and officers involved in the shooting, Murray is keeping true to a promise said he made Duane II a year ago.
“I’m not going to give up fighting for him,” he said. “I’ll never give up on him.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.