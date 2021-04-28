The father of a man killed by police last year disputes that the shooting was justified.
Investigators ruled Monday that police were justified in the fatal shooting of Duane Scott Murray II, 30, of Lawton, in November 2020. Murray was shot by police during a standoff at an apartment complex where he was accused of breaking into an apartment and making the woman inside disrobe.
According to Murray’s father, Duane Murray Sr., although his son had a gun to his own head the entire standoff, “my son was apparently in a suicidal state of mind, holding the weapon to his head for the entire hour and asking them to shoot him. He was moving around, hopping and skipping .... he moved quickly towards the officer that shot him and was possibly shot in the side of the head with a shotgun.”
Murray’s father said that, if the District Attorney’s Office decides to rule the shooting justified that it’s not the “end-all-be-all.”
The father said he was told 12 officers were on the scene and he found it bizarre the only one who fired on Murray was one officer.
“If he had made any threatening movement with his weapon, they would have unleashed a barrage of bullets,” he said.
“They think it’s all just as easy as the officer felt threatened and was justified in shooting him. A shot may have been justified, just not the shot that takes my son’s head off.”
Murray Sr. said he’s still weighing options as far as going to the attorney general or governor for relief.
“If my son was a Black man, this country would be in an uproar over what happened,” he said. “He was a human and he didn’t receive the treatment he deserved.”
Murray Sr. likened the situation to one involving a suicidal person.
“If a man was on a 20-story building about to jump, I can’t see them trying to talk him down and then pushing him off the building,” he said. “In this case, they start firing bean bags at a man holding a gun to his own head.”
The Constitution has filed a Freedom of Information request for the video of the incident and is awaiting its release.
Murray Sr. said he was told the video is extremely dark and hard to discern the events that happened that November 2020 morning. He questions where the gun his son had come from and alleges it was one that was given to the woman at the center of the story.
First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka said the video showed enough to give investigators a state of the condition from the event.
“I can’t speculate as to what his intentions were that night, but the best I can say that he was not in a good state of mind and the body cam footage shows that,” he said.