A 24-year old Lawton father is in jail accused of hitting his 9- month-old daughter hard enough to break her ribs and cause bleeding on the brain.
The infant girl is now in protective custody.
Ajamy Onsing Abubaker made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of child abuse, court records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
Police began investigating Abubaker on Tuesday after being called to Comanche County Memorial Hospital regarding the possible child abuse of the 9-month-old girl. According to the probable cause affidavit, emergency medical services were first called to a home regarding the child’s difficulty in breathing. They told investigators they noticed bruising on the girl.
Lawton Police Detective Kim Morton said bruising on the infant’s back was “shaped like a hand.” She also noticed bruising under the girl’s chin and on her thigh and a red mark was visible on the back of her head, the affidavit states. Morton later learned the child had two fractured ribs and a brain bleed and also had bruising showing on her ears. The infant was taken to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City for further treatment.
Abubaker spoke with police and admitted to bouncing his infant daughter up and down on his knee and hitting her back, according to the affidavit. He admitted he may have bounced her hard enough to injure her. He said he was bouncing her to get her to stop crying. Morton said he told her he was holding the girl under the chin on her neck and agreed that was what could have caused the bruising.
The bouncing on the knee became harder, Abubaker told police, and he wasn’t able to control her head when his hand slid down. When she quit crying, he put her in the “sleep sack” that holds her against his chest, the affidavit states. He said that while cooking breakfast, he turned to open the refrigerator and the girl hit her head. Morton said that he hadn’t told his wife or the EMS about this.
When asked how he thought the girl’s ribs were fractured, Abubaker told Morton how she sometimes has difficulty passing gas or going to the bathroom so he will lay her down and “force the ‘poop’ out,” according to the affidavit. He said he will sometimes do this by hitting her on the back, putting her feet up toward her chest and by pushing down on her abdomen. He admitted he may have pushed down on her hard enough to fracture her ribs. He said he sometimes pushed with enough force that the poop would hit the wall, Morton said.
Abubaker told investigators he had searched Shaken Baby Syndrome on “Google” after, he claimed, a doctor told him to search it after he’d taken the girl to the emergency room a prior time after falling down the stairs with her, the affidavit states.
The girl was placed into emergency custody with DHS and Abubaker was arrested.
Abubaker is being held on $75,000 bond and is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 6 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.